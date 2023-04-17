Justices Won't Hear GM's RICO Suit Over Fiat Chrysler Bribes

By Linda Chiem (April 17, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear General Motors' suit alleging rival Fiat Chrysler schemed to bribe former United Auto Workers senior leaders to saddle GM with higher labor costs and force a merger, shutting down a nearly four-year-old federal court fight in which GM raised accusations of corporate espionage....

