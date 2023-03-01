Mass. Pot Regulator Closes Store, Citing Owner's Threats

By Sam Reisman (March 29, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' cannabis regulator has suspended retail licenses held by Elev8 Cannabis Inc. and ordered its store to halt operations after the company's majority owner and founder allegedly posted violent, curse-filled threats online aimed at his former employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS