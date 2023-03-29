DOJ Official Says Defense Process Checks Overenforcement

By Bryan Koenig (March 29, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Justice officials defended the Biden administration's aggressive antitrust enforcement campaign on Wednesday, continuing to prefer the risks of overenforcement to the kind of lax enforcement that they contend permitted decades of industry consolidation and anti-competitive conduct....

