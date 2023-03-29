Chancery Flat-Lines Bid To Stop Heart Valve Co. Patent Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 29, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery on Wednesday rejected all arguments from the former CEO of a heart valve device company who lost a bid to buy its patent portfolio and then sued to stop the sale to another bidder....

