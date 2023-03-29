Fed's SVB Review Will Be 'Unflinching,' Lawmakers Told

By Jon Hill (March 29, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said his agency needs to "take a good, hard look inside" as House lawmakers pressed for answers Wednesday on what went wrong at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures earlier this month rocked the banking industry....

