Coty Inc. Stockholders Settle $1.7B Controller Deal For $35M

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 30, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Global cosmetics company Coty Inc. and controlling shareholder JAB Holding Co. SARL will pay $35 million to settle a consolidated derivative shareholder class action that alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with a $1.75 billion tender offer in 2019, a stipulation filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery said....

