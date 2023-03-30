Movia Creditor's Atty Told To Pause Conn. Suit Amid Ch. 11

By Brian Steele (March 30, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Hartford bankruptcy judge told counsel for two creditors of Movia Robotics Inc. on Thursday to "cease and desist" from prosecuting a state-level lawsuit against the company and its founder until he seeks relief from the higher court's automatic stay on litigation against debtors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS