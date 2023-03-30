Amazon's Counterfeit Unit Targets Fake Copyright Reports

By Lauren Berg (March 30, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Amazon is going after a collection of individuals and entities who have submitted thousands of false copyright assertions in order to get content removed from the retailer's website, which illegally stifles competition, harms consumers and tarnishes Amazon's brand, according to a trio of lawsuits filed Thursday in Seattle federal court....

