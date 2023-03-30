Big Pot Cos. Blast NY's Retail Rollout In New Statement

By Sam Reisman (March 30, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A coalition of medical marijuana operators suing New York over its rollout of the legal recreational retail market redoubled its criticism of state regulators and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, saying efforts to crack down on illicit sales are a "day late and a dollar short."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS