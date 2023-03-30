MSG Can't Halt Liquor Agency's Probe Of Attorney Ban

By Rachel Scharf (March 30, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York judge refused Thursday to block a state agency review of Madison Square Garden's liquor license, saying regulators "clearly" have the authority to decide whether the venue's policy of banning adverse attorneys makes it unqualified to sell alcohol....

