Auto Cos. Gain Little Clarity In EV Battery Sourcing Rule

By Linda Chiem (March 31, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Fewer electric vehicles will qualify for federal tax incentives under new regulations proposed Friday, but rising consumer demand and multibillion-dollar investments in EV manufacturing and infrastructure may still yield the forecasted boon for automakers and boost the domestic U.S. clean energy supply chain....

