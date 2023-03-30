Mercedes-Benz Limited In Factory Fire Damage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 30, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz U.S. International can only seek $1 million in damages from a manufacturer of magnesium cross-car beams after a factory fire, down from $33 million it had been seeking against the manufacturer and another supplier, an Alabama federal judge said....

