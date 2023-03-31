Canadian CBD Co. Gets 'FullSend' Trademark Suit Trimmed

By Mike Curley (March 31, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed some claims from CBD gummy maker FullSend Inc.'s suit against Canadian CBD skincare product maker Nelk, saying the complaint's "skeletal and conclusory" allegations that Nelk acted in bad faith by asserting its rights to the FullSend name are "woefully insufficient."...

