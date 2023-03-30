$13M Bid Protection OK'd For Celsius' Ch. 11 Stalking Horse

By Jeff Montgomery (March 30, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks secured a New York federal court's approval Thursday for a larger-than-usual, $13 million bid protection covering the offer of stalking horse bidder NovaWulf Digital Management LP....

