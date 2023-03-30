FTC Urged To Shut Down 'Biased, Deceptive' AI Technology

By Allison Grande (March 30, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A tech policy group is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to block OpenAI from continuing to commercially distribute its newly released software known as GPT-4, arguing that the product is "biased, deceptive" and fails to adhere to the commission's standards for using such artificial intelligence. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS