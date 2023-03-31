Cantor Fitzgerald Loses $7.5M Unpaid Fees Suit Against Bank

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 31, 2023, 6:35 PM BST) -- Indian finance giant Yes Bank has defeated a claim brought by Cantor Fitzgerald for an allegedly unpaid finder's fee, with a London court ruling Friday that the bank's former financial adviser did not actually help it raise any capital....

