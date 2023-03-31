EPA Sues Norfolk Southern Over Ohio Derailment

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 31, 2023, 9:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined the growing list of parties suing Norfolk Southern over its derailment, fire and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, making claims for violations of the Clean Water Act and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act....

