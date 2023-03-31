Mich. AG Urges Kroger To Be Clear In Cage-Free Egg Labels

By Gina Kim (March 31, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has warned The Kroger Co. to be clear in its advertising and labeling of eggs, following a report issued by Data For Progress that revealed Kroger customers find that the grocery chain's marketing of caged chicken eggs "is both confusing and misleading at best."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS