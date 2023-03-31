ICE Failed To Back I-9 Form Allegations, Judge Says

By Rae Ann Varona (March 31, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An immigration administrative law judge partially backed Immigration and Customs Enforcement's bid to fault a New Mexico company for missing or incomplete employee work eligibility forms, finding that the agency couldn't back more than half of the alleged paperwork violations....

