Judge Clips Ex-Ga. County Auditor's Whistleblower Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 31, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge trimmed a former Peach State county auditor's retaliation claims against her superiors, after finding they are entitled to qualified immunity, but allowed those same claims to proceed against the county in her suit alleging she was fired for looking into financial misconduct. ...

