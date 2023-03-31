Investor Who Rejected Compromise Loses In Del. TRO Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (March 31, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A company investor who rejected both a compromise over his $3 million post-sale claim in Delaware Chancery Court and a chancellor's final invitation to negotiate before hearing a temporary restraining order ruling lost the battle Friday when his claim was deemed likely out of the money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS