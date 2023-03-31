Vatican Repudiates Colonial-Era 'Doctrine Of Discovery'

By Ali Sullivan (March 31, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Vatican has formally rejected the colonial-era "Doctrine of Discovery" — invoked to justify the conquest of Indigenous lands — in a move Native groups lauded while pushing for a more concrete accounting of the oppression of Indigenous peoples....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS