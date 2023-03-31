US Repays Cop's Penalties On Polish Lottery Winnings

By Gianna Ferrarin (March 31, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The federal government refunded a Philadelphia police officer nearly $50,000 following to resolve his lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court over penalties he received for failing to timely report $830,000 in winnings he received from a Polish lottery....

