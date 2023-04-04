New Copyright Board Takes Slow But Steady Approach

By Tiffany Hu (April 3, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Copyright Office implemented a small claims court last year, there's been one final determination on the merits, a total of $1,000 awarded to a copyright owner, and several cases that were dismissed due to filing deficiencies — signs that the board is making some strides as it continues to work on encouraging copyright owners to bring disputes there, experts told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS