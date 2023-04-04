US, Fla. Spar Over Care For Disabled Kids In Nursing Homes

By David Minsky (April 4, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday heard arguments from attorneys representing Florida and the Biden administration over how to care for disabled children residing in state-run nursing homes that the U.S. government alleges violates their civil rights by not allowing them to live among members of their own communities....

