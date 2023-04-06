Hospital Says Med Mal Suit Relies On Faulty Expert Report

By Carolina Bolado (April 6, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a University of Florida teaching hospital told the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday that an expert opinion submitted by a patient suing over a post-operative infection did not meet the statutory pre-suit requirements and urged the justices to allow lower appellate courts to resolve the dispute....

