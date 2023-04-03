NLRB Urges 3rd Circ. To Make NJ Nonprofit Work With Union

By Emily Brill (April 3, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has urged the Third Circuit to uphold a board order directing a New Jersey nonprofit to resume recognizing a Communications Workers of America local as its workers' representative, saying the nonprofit embarked on an unlawful campaign to kick the union out of the workplace....

