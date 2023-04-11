Atty Says Fla. Agency Must Put Medicaid Final Orders Online

By Carolina Bolado (April 11, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An attorney asked a Florida appeals court on Tuesday to revive her suit trying to force the state's Agency for Health Care Administration to make Medicaid final orders easily accessible, arguing that they fall under a state public records law that requires "all proceedings" determined by a state agency to be sent in a centralized electronic database....

