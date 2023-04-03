Ill. Power Plant Co. Seeks Pause In Storm Penalty Payments

By Rick Archer (April 3, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Chicago-area power plant operator Lincoln Power told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that it is in the process of negotiating a standstill agreement with regional electric grid managers over enforcement of the $39 million in penalties that drove it into Chapter 11....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS