Revlon's Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed Over US Trustee's Objections

By Vince Sullivan (April 3, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. received court approval Monday for its Chapter 11 plan to swap $2.7 billion in debt for equity for its secured lenders, after a New York bankruptcy judge overruled objections from the Office of the United States Trustee concerning third-party releases included in the plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS