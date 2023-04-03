BakerHostetler Adds Another Ex-Wilson Sonsini IP Pro In LA

By Madison Arnold (April 3, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler said Monday that it added a new partner for its intellectual property group and patent litigation team in Los Angeles, representing at least the third former IP attorney from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC to come aboard in recent months....

