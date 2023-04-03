11th Circ. Backs PNC Bank's Win In Muslim Worker's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 3, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined to revive a former PNC Bank employee's suit alleging he was fired for being Muslim, ruling the ex-worker failed to show that the bank's claim that he was terminated for taking credit for a colleague's work was a smokescreen for discrimination....

