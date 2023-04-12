Jones Day Denies Harassing Wirecard Critic With Probe

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 12, 2023, 4:29 PM BST) -- Jones Day and a private investigation business have denied allegations that they harassed a critic of Wirecard AG when the law firm represented the collapsed German finance giant, saying their investigations into the critic's exposé were reasonable in the circumstances....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS