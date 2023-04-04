House Introduces Bill To Let Vets Access Medical Pot

By Mike Curley (April 4, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of congressmen introduced a bill that would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to allow VA health care providers to recommend medical cannabis to veterans for the treatment of mental and physical injuries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS