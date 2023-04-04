Texas Hospital Network's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Tossed

By Riley Murdock (April 3, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge sided with Factory Mutual Insurance Co. in its COVID-19 business interruption dispute with the state's largest nonprofit health care system, ruling that it hadn't shown a physical loss or damage to its property required to trigger coverage under its all-risks policy....

