Fenwick Adds Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Acquitted For Trump Tip

By Alison Knezevich (April 3, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP said Monday it had hired veteran cybersecurity attorney Michael Sussmann, who was acquitted last year on charges that he lied to the FBI when he came forward ahead of the 2016 presidential election with ultimately unfounded information about potential ties between Donald Trump and a Russian bank....

