Louisiana Fights Bid To Nix Docs Request In Asylum Suit

By Katherine Smith (April 3, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The state of Louisiana asked a federal judge to compel three immigration advocacy groups and a law firm to turn over documents regarding the presence of asylum-seekers within its border, rejecting the groups' claims that state subpoenas seeking the information are overbroad or impose an undue burden on the organizations....

