Anschutz Media Co. Faces Suit Over JonBenet Ramsey Photo

By Daniel Ducassi (April 3, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A publication owned by Colorado billionaire Phil Anschutz has been hit with a copyright lawsuit for allegedly using a headshot of JonBenet Ramsey, the Boulder child beauty pageant queen who was killed in 1996, without the permission of a New York photo agency that said it owns the rights to the image....

