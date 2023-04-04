Apple Wants Quinn Emanuel Attys Sanctioned In IP Theft Row

By Craig Clough (April 3, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge on Monday to impose sanctions on chipmaker Rivos and its Quinn Emanuel attorneys over alleged spoliation of evidence in a lawsuit alleging the startup hired former Apple engineers who stole trade secrets, claiming the company and its counsel made multiple misrepresentations to the court....

