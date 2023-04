Wilkins Gire Adds Insurance Partner From Lewis Brisbois

By Elizabeth Daley (April 4, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Wilkins Gire announced the growth of its insurance coverage practice group with the addition of experienced insurer-side attorney and incoming senior member, Vanessa Durante, who joins the firm's Houston office from Lewis Brisbois, where she was a partner....

