Provention Investor Sues To Stop $2.9B Sanofi Merger

By George Woolston (April 4, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Provention Bio Inc. investor has filed a lawsuit seeking to delay the biopharmaceutical company's pending $2.9 billion equity merger with Sanofi SA until it explains the deal's financial justification and alleged conflicts of interest — information that was purportedly concealed in filings and regulatory filings encouraging shareholders to accept a tender offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS