Boston School Wants Fired Teacher's $400K Atty Fee Ask Cut

By Ivan Moreno (April 3, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Boston-area prep school found liable for retaliating against an astronomy teacher by firing him after taking medical leave to care for his autistic son urged a federal court Monday to cut the attorney fees he seeks by more than half, calling his $400,000 request "exorbitant."...

