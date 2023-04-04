Trevor Project, Trans Athletes Ask 4th Circ. To Ax W.Va. Law

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 4, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An LGBTQ youth crisis intervention organization, along with a group of transgender women athletes, urged the Fourth Circuit to reverse a lower court's ruling that kept intact a West Virginia law requiring athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex instead of their gender identity, saying that allowing the state law to stand will "exacerbate this long history of discrimination."...

