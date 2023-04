3 Balli Steel Execs Get 13 Years' Prison For $500M Fraud

By Christopher Crosby (April 4, 2023, 4:05 PM BST) -- A London judge sentenced three former Balli Steel executives to more than 13 years in prison on Tuesday for their "substantial, sophisticated and lengthy" role in defrauding lenders in a $500 million trade-finance scam....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS