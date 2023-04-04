Mich. Justices Wary Of Zoom Hearings In Judicial Probe

By Danielle Ferguson (April 4, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Michigan Supreme Court justices on Tuesday challenged the state's judicial watchdog's use of Zoom to question witnesses in its investigation of a Detroit judge accused of lying under oath about her son's abuse of her grandsons, asking the agency to explain how it determined the credibility of testimony investigators saw through a screen....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS