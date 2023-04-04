Judges, Attorney Seek To Fill Florida High Court Seat

By Madison Arnold (April 4, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Two Florida judges and a former candidate for Tampa mayor have thrown their names in the ring to fill the state Supreme Court seat left vacant by the recent retirement of former Justice Ricky Polston....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS