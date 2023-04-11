Gambling Biz Says Playtech Can't Block Services Fee Bid

By Sophia Dourou (April 11, 2023, 6:03 PM BST) -- A Mexican online gambling business has hit back against a lawsuit by Playtech over the alleged expired deadline for redemption of an additional services fee, arguing that the time to exercise that option has yet to start....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS