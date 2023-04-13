Bitcoin Devs, Cash App Fire Back At Wright's IP Suit

By Alex Baldwin (April 13, 2023, 3:44 PM BST) -- Developers of the open-source BTC Core bitcoin wallet and a payment platform app have denied that Craig Wright can bring copyright infringement claims against them, casting doubt on a claim by the self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor that he created the cryptocurrency....

