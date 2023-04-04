Lucira Stock Sale Not Blocked By Ch. 11 Stay, Judge Says

By Rick Archer (April 4, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge denied a request by COVID-19 testing firm Lucira Health Inc. to protect future tax credits by blocking a shareholder from selling its stock, saying Tuesday that the stay imposed by Lucira's Chapter 11 can't interfere with the shareholder's property rights....

