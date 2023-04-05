Netgear Hits TP-Link With Wi-Fi Patent Suit At ITC

By Craig Clough (April 4, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Netgear filed a complaint at the International Trade Commission on Monday accusing its Hong Kong-based network equipment rival TP-Link of infringing a slew of its patents on Wi-Fi technology, saying its rival became a global player in the industry by ripping off Netgear's intellectual property. ...

